NSCDC arrests man for alleged kidnap, rape in Kwara

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Kwara has arrested one Bello Muhammed, 28, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting his 15-year- victim while in captivity.

This command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement which was made available to the of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin Tuesday.

Afolabi said the suspect conspired with two others large to kidnap the 15-year- girl from llale village of Oke Ero in Irepodun Local Government Area of the .

The spokesman stated that the suspects dragged the victim to the bush, tied hands and raped severally.

August 5, one Yakubu Kelani, 50, came to the NSCDC office in Omu Aran to report the kidnapping of his 15-year- daughter way to fetch water July 29.

“The suspect was taken into the bush where she was reportedly raped severally by abductors who later got in touch with family, demanding N15 million ransom,” he said.

Afolabi further said that the victim’s family paid certain amount of money to the alleged kidnappers who later released the victim.

He said that one of the suspected abductors, Muhammed, was later picked up by local vigilante Kara market, Ajase lpo, and handed over to the operatives of the NSCDC.

Th spokesman said that during interrogation, Muhammed confessed to committing the crime with his two accomplices who are large.

He named the two other suspects as Umar Abubakar from Ajase lpo and one Babuga, adding that operatives of the NSCDC were the trail of the suspects.

“The Commandant, Iskilu Makinde, has briefed on the incident and he has ordered for immediate manhunt for the other two suspects,”.

The spokesman said the suspect would charged to court at the of investigations. (NAN)

