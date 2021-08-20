NSCDC arrests man allegedly attempting to kidnap 2 pupils in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 35-year-old tricycle rider for allegedly attempting to kidnap two pupils of Family Support Programme Primary and Secondary School, GRA, Katsina.

NSCDC spokesperson in Katsina State, DSC Mohammed Tukur, while parading the suspect,(name withheld), on Thursday at the command’s premises, said he was arrested on Aug. 11.

Tukur explained that the suspect, a resident of Unwalar Jangefe area of the state, was arrested near the school by officials of the corps, stationed there.

“The father alerted our operatives that the suspect was trying to ride away with his two children under the pretext that he was sent by a yet-to-be-identified person to pick them up.

“During interrogation, the suspect confirmed to us that he was directed to pick the pupils by a man on a motorcycle and gave him the address of where to take them.

“Not knowing that their father was around to pick them up, immediately the father saw them in the tricycle, he stopped him and alerted our operatives, and he was arrested,” he said.

He added that the state Commandant, Mohammad Sanusi, had directed the Intelligence Department of the corps to carry out further investigation to uncover the suspect’s possible accomplices and bring them to book.

“After a full investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” the spokesperson said.

He advised parents to be extra careful on who they assign or allow to pick their children from school, and warn their wards against following strangers.

“To the school authorities, the command is advising them to be more vigilant and ensure that only authorised persons are allowed to pick the students,” he said.

The suspect, while responding to questions from newsmen, confirmed that the motorcycle rider came out from the school with the children and directed him to drop them at a particular area.

“After I was stopped by the father of the children, we went around to check the person who instructed me to pick the children, but we could not see him; and I don’t know him,” the suspect said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...