The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested 46 year-old Kayode Adeniyi of No.19, Ita Alamu, Ilorin, for allegedly stealing two sewing machines.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that the arrest was made on Monday, May 4, 2021.

”At about 0430 hours on Monday, one of the perpetrators of the evil act in Osin Olatunji area, ilorin, was apprehended by NSCDC personnel.

”The suspect was caught carrying two sewing machines and a sack containing sewing items.

”After a thorough interrogation and questioning, it was discovered that the suspect could not give satisfactory explanation or prove of ownership for the items he was carrying,” he said.

The PRO added that investigation revealed that the suspect broke into a shop in Osin through its wall after which he stole and carted away two sewing machines.

“Other items allegedly stolen include: one phone charger, one torch light, a pair of scissors and some pieces of cloth.

”The suspect admitted that he was guilty of the allegation levelled against him,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

