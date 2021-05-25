The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested a 42-year-old man, Abdulrahman Kadri for allegedly stealing a filing machine belonging to Jia Jia Mate Furniture.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, on Tuesday said Kadri was caught on Monday while trying to move out the stolen item hidden in saw dust.

“The 42 years old man of Ogunsola street, Asa-Dam Area, Ilorin, was working with Jia Jia Mate Furniture, Odota Airport Road Ilorin.

“He was caught on Monday, May 24, with the company’s filing matching when he was trying to move out the stolen item hidden in the saw dust from the company.

“During interrogation, the suspect confirmed that some of the company’s equipment had been stolen by him.

Moreso, he confessed to the allegation levelled against him.

“In view of this, his case file has been forwarded to legal unit of the Corps for appropriate action,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

