NSCDC arrests man, 27, for alleged car theft in Kwara

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, for allegedly a red colour Toyota Camry car.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in llorin on Tuesday, gave the registration number of the stolen car as Lagos EPE 294 GT.

The suspect, according to the statement, a father of two, committed the at one private hostel in Malete, Kwara State University Area, llorin.

“On Thursday, August 19, upon receiving the complain about a car, our officers from the Intelligence and Department to immediately commence search for the stolen car.

“Through an effort of the surveillance team from the unit, the suspect arrested with the car,” Babawale said.

The said the car parked in front of the hostel on Aug. 11, around 11. 00 p.m., but could not be traced the next morning.

He said conducted revealed that Aliyu broke through the window of one of the hostel rooms, from where he picked the and made away with the car.

Afolabi said the suspect took the car to one painter’s shop, Adewunmi Taiwo at Oko Erin Area, Ilorin, where the red color changed to black.

“This done under eight hours and the suspect waited for the painter to finish, after which he drove the car out of the place the same day.

“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo might not have conspired with the suspect, but acted foolishly by painting and changing the color of the car within some hours,” he said.

According to him, both suspects, Aliyu and Taiwo arrested and kept in custody, while Aliyu confessed to have committed the crime.

“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions will be taken after his directive,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

