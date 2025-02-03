 NSCDC arrests four suspects in Lagos

By Abiodun Azi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, says it has arrested four suspects, for alleged economic sabotage and heinous crimes in the state.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Adedoyin Keshinro, disclosed this, on Monady in Lagos, while briefing news men.

Keshinro said that the arrest of the suspects was among other things, aimed at exposing crimes and criminality in the society.

He explained that one of the suspects, a 29-year old from Osun, was involved, in the deliberate vandalisation of a DAF truck, which he was originally employed to drive.

According to him, the suspect was arrested by the patrol team of the command, around the Guinness axis of Ikeja, on Monday, Jan. 27, at about 0900hrs.

”He was arrested alongside two others; a scrap dealer, aged, 28 years from Kano State and a vulcanizer aged 48 years, from Osun, for vandalising and dismembering the truck he was employed to drive.

”He was found to have sold the parts as scraps to his potential buyers.

”Similarly, another suspect, a male, aged, 28 years, from Adamawa, who have mastered the act of using fake payment receipts for online purchases, in a bid to scam and bring hardship upon unsuspecting victims and general members of the public was arrested.

“Upon receiving the first complaints, from two direct victims of the above online scams, by the suspect and his group, the command immediately, deployed operatives, who later got him apprehended.

“However, some other members of the group are presently at large, but they are still being trailed by the command.”

The commandant disclosed that investigation had revealed that the online scammer and his group, often used, fake alerts to defraud business owners, intimidate and impersonate with army camouflage uniforms and berets.

He said that the suspect used multiple phone numbers, to communicate with their victims.

He urged the public to be cautious of the following phone numbers; 07061467078, 09027162617, 08142648467, 08024686757, 07087007106, 07042963628, to avoid being scammed.

Keshinro cautioned residents against transacting businesses with people they have no relationship with as it may have adverse effects on them eventually.

He also warned vandals to desist from the acts or continue to face the full wrath of the law, as the command would do everything in its power to continue to apprehend and prosecute them.(NAN)