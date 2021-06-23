NSCDC arrests driver, 2 others with truck loaded with adulterated gasoline

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a driver and two others with a truck containing 45,000 litres of adulterated Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO).The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Alexander Barunde, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.Barunde said the suspects were arrested on June 17 in Jos while moving the fake products to Gombe.“On June 17, my men who were on a routine patrol at about 1 p.m. intercepted a truck with registration No. Abuja RSH 800 XC, containing 45,000 litres of adulterated AGO suspected to be a bunkering product without a genuine waybill.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the product was loaded at Ogara depot in Delta State and is expected to be offloaded at a Chinese Construction Company (CCECC) in Gombe.“

The three suspects arrested alongside the fake goods claimed to be personnel of Velreich Global Company Ltd with its Head office at Block SA3, Suite 3, NNPC Estate, Area 11 Garki, Abuja.“But the name of this company is not to be found on the database of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),”he said.

He said that the suspects would be be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.One of the suspects and driver of the truck, Dahiru Idris, 25, admitted to the crime, and pleaded that justice be tempered with mercy.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other two suspects were identified as Abubakar Sa’eed, 30, and Abdulaziz Yusuf, 19. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...