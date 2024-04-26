NSCDC arrests 8 illegal security guards, recovers firearms in Anambra

The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested eight suspected unlicensed private security guards with four pump action guns.



The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Olatunde Maku, said this when he addressed newsmen on Friday in Awka, saying the suspects were arrested during a raid on Thursday in Awka.

Maku said that the arrest was made in response to intelligence reports.



He said that his team arrested Eze Emmanuel, 34, Patrick Nwoye, 27, Okafor Chibuike, 21, Tochukwu Chukwuemeka, 27, Kingsley Asuauo, 20, Blessed Mfonu, 22, Ikechukwu Emeka, 21 and Amu Emmanuel, 23.



“Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were impersonating the Anambra Vigilance Group while others were hired by hotels to provide security services, in spite of knowing that the outfits were not licensed or registered.

“Meanwhile, four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges were also recovered from them.

“All the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, after which they would be charged to court and prosecuted.

“This raid is in continuation of the execution of the NSCDC mandate and we will not leave any stone unturned in discharging our responsibilities,” he said.

Maku said that the NSCDC was the only agency charged with the responsibility of licensing, monitoring and supervising private securities companies in Nigeria.

He said that the raid was to prevent the proliferation of illegal security outfits and reduce the risk of security breaches and criminal activities in the state.

“I want to put all illegal security outfits on notice to dismantle their operations or face the consequences.



“We will clamp down on any illegal outfit, arrest and prosecute their operators, and recover illegal weapons in their possession.

“This is to restore sanity in the operations of the private security sector and ensure the safety and security of residents,” he said.



The Commandant advised licensed private guard companies to operate within the bounds of the law and avoid engaging in illegal activities.

He also urged the public to report suspicious activities or illegal security outfits to the Corps for prompt action. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu