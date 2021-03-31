NSCDC arrests 55-yr-old man for defiling minor in Ilorin 

March 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Kwara Command the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 55-year old man, Abdulraheem Jimoh, defiling a 12-year old girl at Mayegun area Alagbado, Ilorin.

NSCDC Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the state, Babawale Zaid, paraded the before newsmen, on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

Zaid said the lured the victim into his shop with 100, and had carnal knowledge her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed to anyone, what he did.

He also said cases such as this abound in the country on a daily basis, but only a few came under the scrutiny the media and security forces.

The PRO said that the would be charged to court and prosecuted, in order to serve as a deterrent to others who in such devilish acts. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,