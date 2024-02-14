NSCDC arrests 46 suspected criminals in FCT

Operatives of the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 46 suspected criminals in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that 42 male suspects were intercepted while on transit from Zamfara, and four others in possession of stolen armoured cables.

“Because of their number, my men had to seek the intervention of the Army to aid in the successful arrest of the suspects.

“We suspect they are fleeing the ongoing onslaught of the military operation in Zamfara as they all claimed to have migrated from the state,” he said.

According to Odumosu, the suspects have after interrogation, claimed to be on their way to a mining site when they were intercepted.

“In the course of interrogation, they were unable to disclose the mining site and company name they alleged to be working for.

“At the time of interception, they had no evidence to show they were going on mining activities which suggested they had a sinister motive.

“They were in possession of their personal belongings and some other weapon,” he said.

The commandant, however, said the suspects have been cooperating with the corps in its investigation.

Odumosu added that the operatives had arrested 27-year-old Bartholomew Anthony, a vigilante group member, in Mabushi area of the FCT in possession of stolen amoured cables, a hacksaw, jack knife, handset and N20,000 cash.

He said that the suspect gave useful statement that led to the arrest of his three accomplices.

The commander added that the suspect was allegedly using his membership of a private security outfit to commit heinous acts.

The commander assured residents that the corps would continue to make the FCT safe from criminal elements.

He appealed to the public to report all suspicious persons and promised to keep the details of such informants discreet, as security is everyone’s business.(NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye