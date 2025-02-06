NSCDC arrests 4 suspects over possession of illegal firearms

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday said it has arrested four suspected criminals for possession of firearms.

A statement by the NSCDC Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi in Abuja, stated that the suspects were arrested by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS).

According to the statement, interrogation revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in gunrunning, kidnapping and banditry.

It added that the operatives recovered the following items from the suspects: an AK47 firearm with 15 live ammunition, one FN rifle with two live ammunition and one live cartridge.

Others are: nine locally fabricated pistols, one bionet, two pairs of Nigerian Forest Security Services uniform, amongst other items.

The statement added that three of the all male suspects aged between 20 and 35 were arrested at Ukoso Komva Ward, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

“Upon interrogation, three of the suspects claimed that they were deceived into the crime by one Ali who is currently at large as he earlier invited them to assist him with the sales of fire arms in his possession.

“Unfortunately, luck ran out on them as they were apprehended on their way to deliver firearms to a buyer,” the statement said.

It added that one of the suspects who claimed to be a volunteer with the Nigerian Forest Security Services, was arrested in Bauchi State over alleged involvement in gunrunning.

The statement further said that in a separate operation, the CG’SIS arrested a 62 year-old man in Nasarawa for his alleged involvement in job racketeering.

“The suspect admitted to have defrauded desperate and unsuspecting victims to the whopping sum of over N26 million.

“Our ongoing investigation however, revealed that the suspect has swindled his victims to the tune of N55 million, part of which he shared with his accomplices currently at large but are being trailed by our men.

“During preliminary investigation, over 120 fake letters of appointment into the NSCDC were recovered from the suspect,” the statement said.(NAN)