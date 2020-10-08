NSCDC arrests 4 suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers with 34 jerrycans of fuel.

The state Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Friday in Maiduguri while parading the suspects.

Abdullahi said that one of the suspects, Usman Bapetel is the manager of a filling station in Husara village of Askira/Uba Local Government of Borno.