NSCDC arrests 3 suspects with 1,625 litres of adulterated diesel

The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspects with 1,625 litres of adulterated diesel.

The NSCDC Commandant in Anambra, Olatunde Maku, told newsmen on Friday in Awka, that the suspects were arrested on March 23 along Atani Road, in Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

He said that his team arrested Oluchukwu Okeke, 28, from Ogbaru in Anambra; Emeka Chukwuma, 34, also from Ogbaru in Anambra; and Ifunanya Ike, 29, from Mbano in Imo state.

According to Maku, they were conveying 65 kegs of 25 litres each of suspected adulterated diesel, estimated to be 1,625 litres in four different vehicles.

He said that the vehicles were two shuttle buses, a white-colored bus with registration number AWK429XY and another ash-coloured bus with registration number GDD277XB.

“This arrest was made possible in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, and preliminary investigation revealed that the illegally refined products were loaded at Ogbakuma and headed to Okoti community, both in Ogbaru area.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Navy for their support in the fight against criminality in the state.

“This type of synergy is what is needed to wage a full-scale war against perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“NSCDC, as the lead agency in the protection of critical national, state, and local government assets and infrastructure, is known for its zero tolerance in crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.

“We remain focused on freeing Anambra state of illegal petroleum products racketeering and other related criminalities,” he said.

Maku added that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were completed.

He called on members of the public to assist the command in its renewed vigour to stamp out illegal oil refining activities in the state through the provision of intelligence on illegal oil bunkering activities within their domains. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu