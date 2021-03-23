The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspects forr alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The State NSCDC Spokesman, Mr Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the suspects, aged 30, 25, and 23, were arrested by the operatives of the command following complaint lodged by one Yakubu Abubakar of Sarkakiya in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

“The trio were arrested following a complaint lodged by one Yakubu Abubakar of Sarkakiya Village, Taura LGA, and four others on 14th, 16th and 17th of March 2021 respectively.

“The complainants reported that some people gained unlawful entry into their homes at midnight and stole their livestock valued at N98,000 while they were asleep.

“The NSCDC intelligence and investigation team took their investigation to the crime scene and were able to recover an abandoned functional mobile phone which was used to arrest the suspects.

“And after thorough investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime,” the NSCDC spokesman said.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

