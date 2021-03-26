The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo Command, says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing and re-bagging cement in the state.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr George Edem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

Edem hinted that two of the suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cement from the Bua Cement Factory in Okpella, Etsako-East Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday while stealing cement and mixing it with white sand; re-bagging and selling to unsuspecting members of the public.

The commandant said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence reports.

Edem stated that the third suspect, a driver with the Bua factory, was arrested for fraudulently selling tyres removed from the company’s vehicle.

According to him, the suspects have all confessed to the crimes and would be charged to court very soon.

The commandant noted that the two earlier suspects, caught re-bagging cement, were apprehended with 87 bags of the commodity.

Edem also said the agency had deployed no fewer than 1,000 personnel to schools, to forestall the abduction of pupils and secondary schools students by hoodlums in the state.

He said the measure became necessary to ensure the safety of teachers and students in Edo, adding that some schools had no security guards or perimeter fencing.

The commandant advised officials of both public and private schools in the state to be security conscious at all times. (NAN)

