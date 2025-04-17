NSCDC arrests 3 for alleged vandalism of water pipes in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has arrested three suspects for alleged vandalism of water pipes belonging to the Osun State Water Corporation.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Osun, Mr Igbalawole Sotiyo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo.

“In line with the mandates of the Corps, the NSCDC Osun Command has arrested three individuals for vandalising water pipes belonging to the Osun State Water Corporation,” he stated.

He said that the suspects were apprehended on April 10 at about 11:00 a.m. at the Oloki Reservoir Site via Akoda, along the Gbongan-Osogbo Road in Osun.

Sotiyo explained that a discreet investigation revealed the suspects, “who are laterite miners, damaged a 450mm pipe during their mining activities.”

He added that the suspects had been charged to court.

The commandant warned individuals involved in the vandalism of government property, urging them to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“The NSCDC remains committed to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

“Anyone found culpable of vandalising such assets will be brought to justice,” he added.(NAN)