NSCDC arrests 3 for alleged theft in Jigawa

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, arrested three for alleged theft of a motorcycle, and receiving stolen property.


NSCDC’s Spokesperson in state, Mr Adamu Shehu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Dutse on Wednesday, that the were arrested in Kafinhausa Local Government Area (LGA) of state.

Shehu said that, two of suspects, aged 20 and 19, residents of Turakawa and Gafasa-Turawa vllages, were arrested by NSCDC operatives.

He explained: “When interrogated, the confessed to have conspired and jumped into a house at Tamburawa quarters on Sept. 2, at about 2:00 a.m., and stole a boxer motorcycle valued at N115, 000, belonging to one Haruna Abubakar.”

spokesperson added that, the also confessed that one, Dauda Auwalu, of same address, had directed them to steal motorcycle, and that he pay them N55, 000 for that.

He said Auwalu was later arrested by operatives in of a motorcycle, suspected to be stolen.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to inviting two suspects, where he pointed to them one house and directed them to steal a motorcycle for him at cost of N55, 000.

“And that it was two days after that they brought motorcycle to him”, the spokesperson said.

Shehu added that the suspect though, had already damaged some parts of the motorcycle in an attempt to change its look.

He said that the suspects soon be charged to court. (NAN)

