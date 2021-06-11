NSCDC arrests 3 for alleged robbery in Ilorin

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ilorin said it arrested three men for alleged of six cows and a motorcycle in the Gwanara area of the .

The command’s PRO, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement in Ilorin, that the arrest was made by the Agro Rangers Unit of the Command.

“A of six cows was reported by a 58-year-old man of Biogberu Baruten L.G.A. at NSCDC, Gwanara Division on May, 26, against the suspects of Yere village and Woru Sika Sebo and Jobo Gurukonna of Gbongbonru village.

“Also, a of robbery of a Bajaj motorcycle on May 17, 2021, was charged against the same suspects.

“The victim complained that information got to him that the suspect and his partners in crime had taken away six of his cows, five male and one on May 18.

“He sought our assistance to arrest the suspect and his partners and eventually they were arrested,” Afolabi said.

He added that they all admitted that the allegation against them was true and they also confessed that they robbed an unknown victim of a motorcycle on May 18.

“After searching for the stolen cows by the vigilante for some days the tips given by the suspect, it proved abortive and the vigilante was unable to recover the stolen cows.

“Investigation and findings of the Division revealed that the suspects stole the cows and claimed to have sold them in between Chinchinku village under Gwanara District and Paraku in the Republic of Benin.

“In the course of the robbery act, the suspect confessed that he shot into the air his locally made gun.

“Two locally made guns were recovered the two suspects by the Division and the stolen motorcycle was later recovered Paraku in the Republic of Benin,” Afolabi said.

He noted that five cows were returned to the camp of the owner by unknown persons and the suspects agreed to pay for the remaining cow.

“This is together the expenses incurred by the complainant and owner of the cows as requested by him amounting to N400, 000.

“And equally, the expenses incurred by the complainant of the Bajaj Motorcycle of the sum N48, 000,” Afolabi added.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,