NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) confirmed arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara, as a result of heavy security presence.


Mr Ikor Oche, NSCDC Public Relations Officer, confirmed development at a news conference, saying that suspects arrested at the state mass transit motor park in Gusau on Monday.


Oche said that suspects arrested early in morning while trying to a leaving for Taraba to joined other members who had already relocated.


He said: ”Tukur Halilu, 27 years, is from Gabaru Village, Nahuche district, Bugudu Local Government Area of state, and under a notorious bandits leader, Magajin Kaura”.


According to him, Halilu confirmed to be engaged in cattle rustling in all villages around local government.


He said that two other suspects, Mr Hussaini Altine, 40 years, and Mr Abubakar Altine, 60 years, from Agamalafiya village, Rijiya ward, Gusau Local Government Area.


”Although Abubakar Altine claims innocent, Hussaini confesses to belong to camp of notorious bandits, Gugurawa,” he said.


 
NSCDC spokesperson, however, said that Hussaini Altine had taken part in three different bandits attacks in Kurya, Bagawuri, Agamalafiya and Rijiya.


He added that suspects under intensive investigation that could spark further arrest of more suspects before prosecution. (NAN)

