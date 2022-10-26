NSCDC arrests 2 suspected railway slippers vandals in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two people suspected of vandalising railway slippers in Enugu State.

Mr Aloysius Obiorah, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Enugu by Mr Denny Manuel, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

Obiorah said that the suspects, Onu Chekwube 28, and Okeke Okwudiri 18, were arrested on Oct.10 at Aruokwe village, Oduma in Aninri council Area of the state.

He said they were allegedly arrested while dismantling railway installations belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

The commandant said that 77 railway bolts and nuts, iron pipe, digger and machete, rig spanner, empty hydraulic acid containers, flat spanner and two full containers of hydraulic were recovered from the suspects.

He said that the two suspects were arrested with the support of hunters and some personnel of the state Forest Security Service.

Obiorah urged people of the state to assist security agencies with information on the activities of criminals, for prompt action.

The NSCDC commandant emphasised that community based intelligence was important to the timely containment of criminal activities.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after full investigation. (NAN)

