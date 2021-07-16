NSCDC arrests 2 suspected oil thieves in Delta

The Nigeria and Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has arrested two suspects for being in possession of illegally refined Athomotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The state Commandant ofthe corps, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, disclosed to newsmen on Friday in Asaba.

He said suspects were arrested on Sunday by theA ti-vanda Unit ofthe command in Agbor, along the Agbor-Benin , following a tip-of.

The commandant said suspects were arrested with 45,000 litre capacity truck with registration number SEY 9 XA loaded with illegally refined AGO.

Akinsanya restated the readiness of the command to fight crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state to a standstill.

He said suspects would be to court when investigations were concluded. (NAN)

