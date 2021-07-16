NSCDC arrests 2 suspected oil thieves in Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has arrested two suspects for being in possession of illegally refined Athomotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The state Commandant ofthe corps, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, disclosed to newsmen on Friday in Asaba.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday by theA ti-vanda Unit ofthe command in Agbor, along the Agbor-Benin expressway, following a tip-of.

The commandant said that the suspects were arrested with 45,000 litre capacity truck with registration number SEY 930 XA loaded with illegally refined AGO.

Akinsanya restated the readiness of the command to fight crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state to a standstill.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court when investigations were concluded. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...