NSCDC arrests 2 suspected child traffickers in Calabar 

Operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River have arrested two suspected child traffickers with six children.

According to a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Solomon Eremi on Monday in Calabar, the suspects were arrested at Mobil Junction, Calabar.

The statement said that the suspects and the six children were arrested on Jan. 8, while waiting for a vehicle to convey them to Ogun for minial jobs.