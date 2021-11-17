NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers in Kwara

Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC), Command, has arrested cattle rustlers said to have terrorising some communities in lfelodun Local Government Area of the state.

A issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the newsmen in llorin on Wednesday, said that another member of the gang was still at large.

“On Nov. 3, we received a report about one cattle rearer, Rawa Muhammed, who was attacked by three cattle rustlers.

“They attacked the herdsman with dangerous weapons and left him unconscious.

“They also stole three of his cows, valued at 1.5 million,” Afolabi said.

He added that it was members of the Miyetti Allah vigilante group and NSCDC personnel in the area who secured the arrest, adding third member of the gang was still at large.

He said that the suspects were arrested along Ahun-Ikerin, Ayuba Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports victim had, on Nov. 3, reported by NSCDC to be badly injured by the cattle rustlers, while 15 of his cows were stolen. (NAN)

