NSCDC arrests 14 rape suspects, 2 vandals in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, says it has arrested 14 suspected rapists and two others for alleged vandalism of transformers in Kaduna.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Nuradeen Abdullahi, made this known at a media briefing in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Abdullahi explained that since assumption of duty as Commandant on Oct. 1, the command had adopted new strategies which led to the arrest of many criminals in the state.

“From October 1st to date, we have made arrests of 14 suspected rapists and other suspects of sexual related offences.