NSCDC arrests 11 suspects over alleged banditry, cattle rustling in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, Monday, said it had arrested no fewer than 11 suspects over alleged banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

Mr Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant, Sokoto command, gave the figures while addressing newsmen in Sokoto.

Dada said that the suspects were apprehended in conjunction with a vigilante group of Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto.

“This development led us to the arrest of seven suspected cattle rustlers identified to belong to a team of bandits terrorising Tureta, Dange/Shuni and Rabah axis of the state.

“Among the suspects is one Alti Shehu, 25, who some years back was arrested by the command, prosecuted in court and sentenced to a term in prison.

“While others are, Buba Bello, Abdullahi Hassan, Sani Duna, Abu Gidado, Shehu Modibo and Ibrahim Modi.

“44 rustled cows were recovered from the suspects and are presently secured in the custody of Wurno council,” he said.

The commandant further said that the command had succeeded in arresting Muhammadu Aminu and Buba Garba, who confessed to be involved in kidnapping and banditry activities in the state.

“They have admitted in their confessional statement that they were involved in series of kidnapping and killing of innocent people.

“Unfortunately, the sad part of the whole issue is that after an operation they are given an allowance of only N10, 000 per operation,” he said.

Dada said that operatives of the command also succeeded in arresting Umar Sanda and Nura Bello, who are suspected bandits informants and food suppliers.

The commandant said that investigation on the suspects were ongoing and upon conclusion the men would be charged to court. (NAN)

