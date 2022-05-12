NSCDC arrest student for allegedly stealing girlfriend’s money, gold

By Mujidat Oyewole



Ilorin, May 12, 2022 (NAN) The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a Kwara Polytechnic Student, Taoheed Garba, 21, for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s money and gold chain.

Mr Babawale Afolabi, the Spokesman of the Command, said that Garba was arrested on May 11, based on the report of allegation filed against him by one Simiat Adebayo, his girlfriend.

Afolabi said that the complainant reported the case on May 9, on how Garba stole her N341,000 from her bank account and later stole her gold chain worth N250,000.

He said that the suspect withdrew the money from the girlfriend’s phone on two occasions, without any trace, until the complainant requested for her statement of account from the bank.

He said that the suspect also stole the complainant’s gold chain and sold it for N105,000 to an unknown buyer.

Afolabi said that the suspect seriously beat the complainant when she confronted him for stealing her money and gold, which made the complainant to report that led to his arrest.

Garba admitted to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview to have stolen the amount and gold, but denied beating the girlfriend.

“I actually stole the money from her account because of my need for money to enrol into the School of Aviation after my HND at Kwara Polytechnic.

“I was later asked to pay more money. I also wanted to buy some equipment for my barbing business, so I had to steal her gold chain and raise more money.

“The other issue of beating her is a lie. I love her so much and can never beat her for any reason. She made up the bruises on her body with makeup that she uses for her face,” Garba said.

In his reaction, the state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Makinde Ayinla, frowned at the act and warned students to be careful with their relationship with the opposite sex as well as be security conscious.

Ayinla assured that the suspect would be prosecuted after completion of investigation. (NAN)

