NSCDC arrest man, 42 for allegedly defiling minor in Kebbi

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nigerian Security and Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 42-year-old over alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Kabbi.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occured at Diri village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.The Commandant, Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, paraded the , along with three other criminals, at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Birnin . He said preliminary investigation and available records had shown that the girl was defiled.“

A medical obtained from hospital and confessional statement from both the survivor and the suspect confirmed penetration.“As soon as we complete investigation, we will prosecute the suspect in the court of law for legal sanction,” Ibrahim-Mafara said.He said that two of the three other criminals were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.According to  him, the two men were to have stolen a motorccle at Federal Medical CentreBirnin .The Commandant added that the fourth suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally made fire arm, intimidation and criminal trespass.He assured that as soon as investigation was completed, all the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate sanction.Meanwhile, a group, the Technical Working Group on Gender Based Violence in ,  said would push for full prosecution of the rape case.A member of group, Ibrahim Ngaski told that they would follow the case to its logical conclusion, that the victim gets justice

.He lauded the NSCDC for discharging its duties diligently and urged them to the tempo for the good of all.Ngaski appealed to Kebbi House of Assembly to expedite action in passing the Gender Violence Bill before , to curb the recurrence of rape and other crimes in the .“Passing this Bill into law will certainly curtail the incessant of rape and other across the state.“I want to advise parents not to feel shy in to rape, instead, they should endeavour to expose the culprits to relevant authorities for appropriate measures against the perpetrators, to rid the of the menace,” he added. (NAN)

