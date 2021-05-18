The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Borno, has arrested one Abubakar Mohammed, for allegedly impersonating as an Army captain.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the state NSCDC Commandant, said this when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested for various crimes in Maiduguri.

“The fake army captain was arrested in Army uniform by a patrol team on Damboa Road, Maiduguri. He was impersonating as an army captain.

“He was arrested along with one Garba Audu who equally claimed to be a member of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to Sector 5.

“We also arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed, a bus driver trying to transport large quantity of petrol to an unknown destination.

“We also arrested one Fantami Bukar the owner of Fantami sachet water company for using the brand name of another company,” he said.

The commandant said there was growing incidents of criminals using military uniform to commit crime within Maiduguri and cautioned residents on the need to be on alert.

He said the 10 p.m. to 6a.m. curfew in Maiduguri and environs was still in place.(NAN)

