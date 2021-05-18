NSCDC arrest fake Army captain, 13 other suspects in Maiduguri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command Borno, has arrested one Abubakar Mohammed, for allegedly impersonating as an Army captain.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the state NSCDC Commandant, said this when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested for various crimes Maiduguri.

“The fake army captain arrested in Army uniform by a patrol team on Damboa Road, Maiduguri. He impersonating as an army captain.

“He arrested along with one Audu who equally claimed to be a of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to 5.

“We also arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed, a bus driver trying to transport large quantity of petrol to an unknown destination.

“We also arrested one Fantami Bukar  the  owner of Fantami sachet water company for using the brand name of another company,” he said.

The commandant said there growing incidents of criminals using military uniform to commit crime within Maiduguri and cautioned residents on the need to be on alert.

He said the 10 p.m. to 6a.m. curfew in Maiduguri and environs was still in place.(NAN)

