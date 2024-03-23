NSCDC arrest 7 suspected rail tracks vandals in Plateau

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), have arrested seven suspects for vandalising railway tracks and slippers in the state.

Alexander Barunde, the Commandant of the Corps in the state, who paraded the suspects in Jos, said his men arrested them at Kwakwi community in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the arrest followed intelligence report from some members of the community.

Barunde said that items recovered from the suspected vandals include, sixty pieces of railway tracks, thirty slippers and other materials.

”The suspects loaded the items in two trucks and heading to a yet-to-be identified destination.

”My men apprehended and brought them here for interrogation.

”The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,”he said.

One of the suspects, Ahmed Mohammed, denied knowledge that the items were vandalised, adding that they were only contracted to convey them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming as the state government had concluded arrangements to resuscitate rail mass transit within Jos and Bukuru metropolis. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu