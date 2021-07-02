NSCDC arrest 4 with suspected adulterated petroleum product

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo has arrested four persons with petroleum product suspected to be adulterated.

Mr Aniekan Udoeyup, State Commandant of the corps, made this known at a news conference in Benin on Friday.

Udoeyup said that the suspects, including the owner of the product, were arrested on Thursday by the anti-vandal unit of the corps along the Benin-Sapele Road.

He said that the petroleum product, suspected to be adulterated AGO, otherwise known as diesel, was concealed in 420 jerry cans of 25 litres, approximately 10,500 litres.

The commander said that the suspects, who had made useful information to the corps, would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Udoeyup said this would serve as deterrent to such-minded persons to desist from criminality and seek genuine and legal means of livelihood.

He said that the corps would work with sister security agencies to intensify the fight against criminality and criminals in the state. (NAN)

