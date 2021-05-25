The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, on Tuesday, said it arrested two suspected drug peddlers in the Babura Local Government Area.

NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse.

Shehu said the suspects, aged 20 and 22, were arrested when the operatives of the Corps recently raided the Kanya Babba village’s weekly market.

“In a bid to bring the level of crime and criminality to a bearable minimum in the state, the Command raided the weekly Kanya Babba Market in Babura LGA.

“The operatives arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the sale and use of items suspected to be Marijuana and psychotropic substances.

“The suspect’s arrest led to the apprehension of another, aged 22, who happened to be the major dealer and supplier of the illicit substances,’’ Shehu said.

At the time of their arrests, he said that 525 tablets of ENZHEK-5, also known as D5 and popularly known as ‘Yar Fara’, 88 wraps and two blocks of cannabis (hemp), 13 pieces of rubber solution, popular known as ‘Sholi’, were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman added that other items included one mobile phone (itel), wristwatch, amulets and N4140 cash.

According to him, the suspects who have confessed to the crime would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

“The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, solicited for the support of the general public by reporting any crime and activities of criminals across the state to the nearest security formation for immediate action,’’ Shehu added. (NAN)

