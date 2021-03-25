The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday arraigned a man,Timileyin Amubieya, before a Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, for alleged fraud involving N1,260,000.

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Oluwafemi Ojo, told the court that the defendant under pretence obtained N1,260,000 from the complainant, Mrs AbiodunOyekan.

Ojo alleged that the defendant committed the offence on April 14, 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 1(1) (a) and 3 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence counsel, Mrs Adeola Adewale, prayed the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Justice Uchena Agomoh, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ruled that the surety must be a businessman who must show evidence of tax payment in the last one year to the Ekiti Government.

Agomoh adjourned the case until April 27, for trial. (NAN)

