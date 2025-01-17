NSCDC apprehends 29 suspects for various offences in Enugu in 2024

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has apprehended 29 suspects for various offences in Enugu State in 2024.

By Stanly Nwanosike

The State Commandant, Dr Elijah Willie, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Willie said the offences include vandalism of critical national assets, impersonation, stealing and fraud among others.

According to him, the command also carried out lots of sensitisation and meetings with stakeholders on communal peace in communities facing challenges for amicable settlements.

He said that the command also carried out special patrols during holidays and festive periods that ensured protection of national, state and individual assets.

Willie said that some of the major arrests made by the command included the separate arrests of six suspects for vandalising rail lines with the vehicles involved in transporting the items.

“Four suspects were apprehended for vandalism of Railways iron found in a truck containing 277 heights of iron on Oct. 28; and on Oct. 29, another two suspects were apprehended with Railways iron in a blue truck loaded with 210 length of iron.”

He said another two suspects were also apprehended for vandalising high tension cable on Dec. 20.

He noted that the apprehended suspects had been charged to court. (NAN)