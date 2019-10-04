NSCDC apprehends 28 suspects for alleged cultism, human trafficking, rape in Edo

The Edo Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it apprehended 28 persons for various criminal offences between July and September.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, Commandant of the Corps in the state made this known in Benin on Friday.

Ayinla said the suspects were apprehended by the various specialised units and departments of the corps in the command.

According to him, the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the command within the period under review apprehended 11 suspects for alleged cultism, vandalism, fraud and extortion of money, trespass into government property, theft and sale of PHCN meters as well as illegal road block.

The commandant said the department also recovered three vehicles in connection with the crimes.

He disclosed that the Anti Trafficking and illegal Migration Unit arrested six suspects for suspected human trafficking, child abduction, child labour, and rape.

Ayinla said that the unit also rescued two missing children.

The commandant further disclosed that the Anti Fraud Unit within the period handled 10 cases with about N200, 000 recovered.

He explained that the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit also handled 10 cases, adding that five of the cases had been resolved, while two were yet to be resolved and three transferred. (NAN)