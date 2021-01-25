NSCDC apprehends 10 suspected AGO illegal refiners in Lagos

The Lagos Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a 10-man gang suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) illegal refiners.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Paul Ayeni, while parading the suspects on Monday in Lagos, said it was very sad that some citizens chose to remain defiant to morals.

According to him, the collaboration between NSCDC and Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) enhanced arrest of the suspects on Jan. 23.

He said the names of the suspects are; Okriko Ebi, 45- yr-old, Monday Otuagomah ,44 years, Olumide Ikuyiminy, 53 years , Binabi Males, 40 years and Pius Ayeni , 45 years.