NSCDC applaud voter turnout

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday applauded the massive turnout of voters in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Audi and senior officers of the corps patrolled the FCT to observe voting and the security situation.

Audi told NAN that: “voter turnout has been encouraging; it can be rated at 90 per cent.’’

He told newsmen, however, that the NSCDC had received reports of malfunctioning of some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in use and the absence of INEC officials at some polling centres.

“But for a few issues raised, the election process can be described as almost perfect.

“We have seen that INEC has done its job well; the BVAS machines are working except in one or two instances and we can see orderliness as everyone cast their votes.

“This is highly encouraging and I know that this is going to be a very transparent process,’’ he said.

Voters at a polling centre at Chibiri in Kuje, FCT lamented the malfunctioning of some BVAS machines when the NSCDC officials visited.

One of the voters said he got to the polling centre early, but had yet to vote as at 2 p.m.

“We have not been able to vote since morning and they told us the BVAS machine is not working and the network is bad,” he lamented.

Voters at a polling centre at Chikuku, also in Kuje area of the FCT lamented the absence of INEC officials.

One of them complained in frustration that he arrived at the polling centre at 6 a.m., but had yet to vote at 2:40 p.m. (NAN)