NSCDC Anti-Corruption Unit recovers over N120m in 3 years

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) recovered over N120million from various corruption related cases between 2018 and 2020.

Mr Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General (CG), NSCDC disclosed this during the induction of some ACTU members by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gana said that the occasion was significant as it underscored NSCDC’s collaboration with ICPC to fight corruption and other unethical practices in the public service.

“It is without doubt that entrenching the culture of probity, accountability and transparency in public service requires synergy among organisations and anti-corruption agencies,”he said.

The CG charged the inductees to be mentally and physically alert to their responsibilities.

“You should leave no stone unturned in ensuring that NSCDC is 100 per cent ethics and transparency compliant.

“The best practice for leadership is integrity and to fight corruption it needs to start at the grassroots,” he said.

ICPC Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye, said that ACTU as an initiative of ICPC was to serve as an in-house check mechanism for corruption prevention in NSCDC.

Owasanoye represented by Mr Olayinka Adedayo, said that the induction was to ensure the corps was not found wanting in corruption related cases, but to achieve a sanitised workplace.

“Let me state clearly that the ACTU is not set up as a parallel authority to the corps hierarchy.

“Rather, they are to work closely with the high command to build a reputable corps,”he said.

He urged the newly appointed members to work as a team and not use their positions to victimise anyone.

Owasanoye sought the CG’s support in ensuring that the unit was given an enabling environment to fully carry out its duties as well as funding for its activities.

The ACTU Chairperson, Mrs Remi Ekundayo, appreciated the CG’s support, encouragement and confidence in the new team.

She said that ACTU will deploy fresh ideas to make corruption and unethical behavior within the corps impossible while promoting integrity.

“We will continue to strive in every way to be worthy ambassadors and ensure we fulfill our obligations in accordance to laid down rules and regulations,” she said.

She appealed for a separate budgetary provision for ACTU in order to achieve an effective and smooth operation.(NAN)