NSCDC alerts Zamfara private schools owners on security consciousness

May 12, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command, has alerted private school owners to be security conscious and proactive, to avert breach  of security.

The  State Commandant,  Athanasius Spark, gave the alert  while receiving the New Executive members of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Zamfara State chapter, in Gusau.Sparks advised the proprietors to always form muster points in their schools, to assist  the students in the case of any eventuality.

He said that the Corps had already stationed Rapid Response Squads in all parts of the state and ready for distress calls from any body.The commandant,  however, assured the association of the corps’ cooperation and support whenever it was needed.

The leader of the association in the state,  Dr. Abdullahi Tukur, thanked the corps for the professional advice and support always given to the members.He said the new executive of the association deemed it necessary to interface with the command because it had been very supportive. (NAN)