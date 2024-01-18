NSCDC advocates joint taskforce on Disability Act

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called for a joint taskforce on enforcement of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018 in Nigeria.



Deputy commandant, disability desk, NSCDC, Patience Ogabanya-Andepu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the Disability Act, organised by Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD).



Ogabanya-Andepu said that there was need for security agencies saddled with these mandate to ensure compliance to form a joint taskforce and work collectively.

This, she said, would boost compliance to the law across the country.

“Asides the need for trainings and retraining of officers especially disability desk officers, there is also need to create a joint taskforce with other agencies.



“The NSCDC is doing a lot on its part to ensure compliance within the corps and outside, and we believe so much is been done in other agencies.

“But I believe there is a need to synergise with other sister security agencies to work together to ensure full compliance and enhance a disability inclusive society,” she said.

The deputy commandant said that a joint taskforce would also guide the security agencies activities and ensure same momentum and principles was channeled toward ensuring compliance.



The Director of Gender and Inclusivity, Mrs Dorothy Bello, commended CCD for providing a platform for stakeholders to share experiences and proffer ways to ensure compliance to the law.

Bello said that such periodic meetings would serve as reminders to others on the need to do the needful to ensure an inclusive society.



“This meeting is a reminder for INEC to be aware of the need to include PWDs in all its plans.

“The meeting serves as a reminder for everyone that the time given to us to do the right thing is over.

“And now the law is going to be demanding for the right thing to be done, so this meeting is set in the right direction,” she said.

Mrs Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, said that the ministry was working to ensure full compliance to the law.

Ajani said the ministry was aware of the provisions of the act and had implemented some aspects of it.

“Am sure some of you have been to our ministry and you have seen what we are doing.

“In our ministry, we are working to eliminate barriers limiting PWDs, we have a disability desk and we have five workers with disabilities and we are pleased to work with them,” she said.

Ms Chidinma Ilechukwu, a representative of ROLAC/International IDEA urged disability communities not to relent in ensuring compliance to the law in the country.(NAN)

By Diana Omueza

