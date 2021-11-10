NSC visits shipping companies, seeks partnership

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has sought the cooperation and collaboration of shipping companies, to drive efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of port processes.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, Head, Public Relations, NSC.

He made the call when he led the agency on a courtesy visit to Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) n Tuesday in Lagos.

He urged the operators to ensure the continuity of robust relationship they are having with NSC.

The NSC boss wants the shipping companies to operate and conduct their operations within the regulatory framework of the council.

Jime said they were expected to give NSC team unfettered access to monitor their operations to ensure strict compliance to set standards.

He raised issues which included ensuring that charges or fees collected by shipping companies were tied to service rendered in order to stem exploitative tendencies and arbitrariness.

“Others are to ensure shipping companies put in place a Customer Care Desk to handle timeously issues and complaints on service delivery. There should be frequent interaction with customers.

“There should be full digitisation of operational processes for greater efficiency, effective management of return of empty containers and they should adhere to government directives on evacuation of empty containers out of the country.

“Shipping companies should ensure that consignees are not charged demurrage within the period of network down time, they must give adequate notification on the arrival of vessels and stemming of containers to shippers.

“Ensure prompt refund of container deposit within agreed period of 10 days, to ensure 24 hours port operations and incorporate multimodal approach to cargo delivery,” he said.

In her response, the Managing Director, Maersk Line, Ms Lara Lana, expressed delight that NSC paid the visit and lauded the council for calling for the establishment of a customers desk.

“NSC is the only agency that places the interest of their customers at the forefront.

“Maersk Line has created mobile applications for their customers to aid operations,” he said.

At the Mediterranean Shipping Company, the Managing Director, Mr Andrew Lynch, said deplorable access to port was one of the challenges facing their operations.

He affirmed their readiness to abide by NSC’s regulatory activities at the ports. (NAN)

