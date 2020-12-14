NSC, FRSC inspect TinCan access road for effective truck movement

Mr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and some officers of the Federal Road Safety Corp(FRSC) on Monday toured the TinCan Island Ports to ensure effective truck movement.

Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head, Public Relations NSC made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to her, the two organisations embarked on an inspection tour of the Tin Can Island ports access roads with a view to figuring out how movement of trucks through the artery can be made easier.

“It would be recalled that the Sippers’ Council boss had last week visited some shipping companies and terminals to discuss, among other things, the effect of the Apapa gridlock on their businesses, particularly in this season.

“The visit to Tin Can Island was to explore some suggestions made by some terminals on the possibility of opening up certain roads,” Zubairu added.(NAN)