NSC discusses follow-up measures for Afghan evacuees

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem



 South Korea’s top national security officials had discussions on Thursday on domestic procedures to help hundreds Afghan evacuees settle “smoothly’’ in the nation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

He said 378 Afghans arrived earlier on a aircraft.

“They are personnel who worked at South Korea’s embassy in or those who assisted in its Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) operations in the war-torn nation, as well as their families.”

During a weekly meeting the standing committee the National Security Council (NSC), its members had consultations on necessary follow- measures, ways for their smooth settlement, and infectious disease control, according to the presidential office.

Attendees talked about cooperation with governments and also checked changes in the Afghan security conditions and related pending issues on international partnerships, it added without elaborating.

Vice Justice Minister Kang Sung-kook attended the session presided over by Suh Hoon, director national security at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap/NAN)

