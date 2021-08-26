NSC discusses follow-up measures for Afghan evacuees

South Korea’s top national security officials had discussions on Thursday on domestic procedures to help hundreds of Afghan evacuees settle “smoothly’’ in the nation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

He said that 378 Afghans arrived earlier on a military aircraft.

“They are local personnel who worked at South Korea’s embassy in Kabul or those who assisted in its Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) operations in the war-torn nation, as well as their families.”

During a weekly meeting of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), its members had consultations on necessary follow-up measures, including ways for their smooth settlement, safety and infectious disease control, according to the presidential office.

Attendees talked about cooperation with local governments and also checked changes in the Afghan security conditions and related pending issues on international partnerships, it added without elaborating.

Vice Justice Minister Kang Sung-kook attended the session presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap/NAN)

