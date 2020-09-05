NSC advocates support for Children’s Home

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has urged stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians to support the effective operation of Abuja Children’s Home.

Mr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary of the council, made the quest while presenting some items to the home on Friday in Abuja.

Bello, represented by Hajia Rakiya Nuhu, said the home specifically lacked drugs in its pharmacy and urged Nigerians to take a cue from the council and also support the home.

”Every year we send one of our staff to come and find out what the Abuja Children’s Home needs.

”We found out that they have a clinic and in their clinic, they didn’t have too many items, so we said we should donate certain things that will help boost the facility.

”So, I’m happy that we are able to do this. I also hope that other people will key into this and try to equip their pharmacy as well.

”As you can see here, they have over 86 children, little kids, grown ups; they will need medicare as well.

“I’m just hoping that people will key into this and do something that will benefit these children,” he said.

The NSC boss listed some of the items donated to the home to include two hospital beds, two air mattresses, two electric Irons, two rechargeable lamps and some blankets.

He said that six mosquito nets, four bed sheets, one big cooler, a generator, three hot water bottles, a rechargeable fan, deep freezer, washing machine, five buckets and five towels were also donated.

Mr Joseph Daniel, Executive Officer of the Abuja Children’s Home, thanked the NSC for the donations.

Daniel said: ”I’m very excited because it is a very wonderful donation. We have not received anything close to this since the lock down commenced. God has made it possible.

”I’m feeling good and I pray that God will continue to promote shippers council because of this gesture/donation they have made to the home.”

Daniel said the home was effectively ran with the help of donations from well-wishers but since the outbreak of Coronavirus(COVID-19) in the country, people rarely came to make donations to the home.

He also decried the non-payment of staff salaries and urged government to look into it.

“We have been having challenges of salary; they have not paid salaries for quite a long time, I think about three months or so. We hope that government will do something about it.” (NAN)