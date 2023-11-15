NSA urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Wednesday urged the NLC and Trade Unions Congress (TUC) to call off their two-day-old strike.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ribadu also condemned the attack on NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero in Owerri on Nov. 1.

He said ONSA was concerned about the strike and was worried about its implications on the livelihoods of Nigerians and its potential impact on economic, security and other strategic national interests.

Ribadu noted that he immediately intervened on learning about Ajaero’s travails in Owerri as attested to by NLC leadership.

“ONSA regrets the incident and condemns it entirely as it is against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such act.

“A fallout of the incident was the directive given to relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigation and to bring culprits to book.

“Available update indicates that some arrests have been made in this regard and the outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through ONSA, therefore appeals to labour leadership to call off the strike and allow dialogue already in progress be exhausted,’’ Ribadu said in the statement. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

