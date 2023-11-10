NSA tasks security, intelligence agencies on tackling insecurity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu has urged all security, intelligence and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to take responsibilities in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Ribadu made the call at the briefing of Service Chiefs and Heads of Agencies on the roadmap for the establishmemt of the proposed Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, on Thursday in Abuja.

The NSA was represented by the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Raphael Towoju of the Strategic Communications Department of NCTC-ONSA, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ribadu said it was imperative for all stakeholders to come together to find a comprehensive solution to combating the menace of kidnap-for-ransom and other related crimes bedeviling the country.

He said that the first Security and Defense Partnership dialogue between the United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria was held in London in February 2022, as part of the concerted efforts by ONSA to address the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria.

According to him, one of the agreements reached during the Dialogue was the need to create an Anti-Kidnap Multi-Agency Fusion Cell to help stem the threats of Kidnapping in the country.

“So far, eight Workshops have been held by personnel of relevant stakeholders working with experts of the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).

“The workshops culminated in the setting up of a multi-agency writing team to contribute to the formulation of a National Anti-Kidnapping Strategy,” he said.

The NSA expressed appreciation to the UK through the High Commissioner for the support provided in the nation’s efforts to tackle the issue of Kidnapping and other crimes in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said the first duty of any government was the security of its citizens, adding that the issue of Kidnapping brings trauma to families.

Montgomery assured reiterated the commitment of the UK Government to the full implementation of the Security/Defence partnership between the two nations. (NAN)

