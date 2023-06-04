NSA: Ribadu not lobbying for job, Associates insist

Associates of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have reacted to the story earlier that he has been lobbying President Bola Tinubu for appointment as National Security Adviser, NSA.

One of those who spoke anonymously after the story was published by Newsdiaryonline insisted that “Ribadu doesn’t lobby for anything.He is contented with whatever comes his way.”

Earlier, sources said he was lobbying Tinubu and governors including former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori to ensure his appointment as NSA.

One of those who spoke wondered if Newsdiaryonline reporter knows Ribadu at all.”He is not like that.He has a frame of mind different from what was painted in the story.”

Specifically, an associate said Ribadu does not have to lobby Tinubue because “he has access to him.”

Another associate who said he was very close to Ribadu seemed shocked by the story insisted the report of lobby was not true.”That is not the Ribadu I know”, the associate said.

Indeed Ribadu has been seen around Tinubu of late and reports that he has been appointed NSA made the round at the weekend.

However Newsdiaryonline sources insisted that report of the former EFCC chairman’s appointment as NSA has not been confirmed yet as the lobby for the post continues.