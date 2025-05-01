NSA: NITDA Launches Startup Consultative Forum to Drive Nigeria’s Innovation Agenda

In a decisive move to accelerate Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated the Startup Consultative Forum, a key initiative aimed at fast-tracking the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) and strengthening the nation’s tech startup landscape.

Speaking at the event on behalf of NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, Barrister Emmanuel Edet, Acting Director of Regulation and Compliance, described the forum as more than a routine stakeholder engagement. “It is a commitment to building a stronger tech ecosystem through collaboration, inclusion, and data-driven governance, marking a new phase in the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act,” he said.

Inuwa emphasized that the Act is not just legislative—it’s developmental. “Startups are not fringe players. They are central to Nigeria’s economic future,” he stated.

Over the past eight months, NITDA has actively engaged stakeholders to bring the NSA to life. According to Inuwa, efforts so far have included workshops across 10 states, roadshows at major tech events—such as Lagos Tech Week, the Omniverse Summit, Moonlight Conference, and Akwa Ibom Tech Week—as well as extensive digital and direct engagement campaigns.

He highlighted the Consultative Forum’s role as a dynamic feedback mechanism. It will identify regulatory gaps, inform policy refinement, and foster a startup-friendly environment that aligns with the goals of the NSA.

Under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and guidance from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, NITDA has continued to support startups through initiatives such as the Startup Portal, digital skills training, and deployment of tech infrastructure across Nigeria.

For policies to be effective, they must reflect diversity and adaptability, Inuwa stressed. “Inclusion is not charity. It is a strategy,” he said, advocating for balanced representation across gender, geography, and sectors.

While inaugurating the Forum members on behalf of the Director-General, Oladejo Olawunmi, Director of IT Infrastructure Solutions, issued a rousing call to action: “We remain deeply committed to nurturing a space where innovation can flourish, and I call upon each of us to embrace the task ahead by shaping ideas into concrete policy and outcomes that leave a lasting impact.”

Earlier in the program, Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), set the tone with a forward-looking opening address. She described the Forum as a “structured dialogue between those building the future and those enabling it,” and outlined five strategic pillars for success: access to funding, capacity building, supportive policy, inclusive innovation, and global competitiveness.

Fabunmi challenged stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric. “This Forum must be a problem-solving platform, not another talk shop,” she said, urging startups to speak boldly, the private sector to contribute more than capital, development partners to scale proven solutions, and the government to synchronize efforts for greater impact.

With its launch, the Startup Consultative Forum is poised to shift Nigeria’s startup sector from the sidelines to the center of national innovation strategy. The virtual inauguration attracted participants from across the ecosystem, including angel investors, venture capital firms, verified Ecosystem Support Organisations (ESOs), development agencies, private sector leaders, and labelled startups nationwide.