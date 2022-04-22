NSA never accused El-Rufa’I of divulging classified information

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) says the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, never accused Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State of divulging classified information.

The Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr Zakari Usman, refuted the report in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that NSA’s statement during a news conference on Thursday was misrepresented by a section of the media.

Usman said the NSA, while briefing newsmen at the end of the Security Council Meeting held on Thursday did not at any time criticise and accuse the governor as reported.

According to him, the reports are verifiably false, sensational and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NSA was not referring to Governor El-Rufa’i in his comment on the protection of sensitive operational information.

“The NSA while responding to a question had observed that it portends a danger to security operations if indeed it was true that security agents are in the habit of revealing unauthorised sensitive operational details as alleged.

Usman said that El-Rufa’i had been a consistent and exemplary partner to the security sector, saying it was illogical and uncharitable for anyone to suggest that the NSA would discredit him in that manner.

“Therefore, this office wishes to reiterate the need to imbibe conflict sensitive reporting and for media and social media stakeholders to resist the instant gratification of disinformation.

“The general public and particularly the media are advised to disregard these reports and access the complete video of the press briefing session for accurate information,” he said. (NAN)

