NSA hands over 58 rescued victims to Kaduna govt

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday, handed over 58 people rescued by the security agencies in joint operations to the Kaduna State Government.

Ribadu handed over the victims to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who will hand them over to the government.

Gen. Musa who presented the victims to the representative of the state government and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Sani Kila, said that no money was paid for their rescue.

” The rescue is as a result of combined efforts of the military and other security services.

“The operation was both kinetic and non-kinetic which requires efforts by all and not just the military kinetic efforts,” he said.

The CDS said that all Nigerians must take ownership of the operation for the security agencies to succeed.

“What we are seeing out of this, is the success of the collaboration right from the top. From the presidency, to the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Defence to all agencies working together, including the Kaduna State Government.

“The governor has been very supportive and very helpful and it is this collaborative effort that has made it possible for us to be able to rescue these individuals.

“It is a joint effort and we were able to do that through non-kinetic means of getting across. No penny was paid for these individuals,” .

“Now, I want Nigerians to understand that if we do not work together, it will be extremely difficult for us to succeed.

“The success depends on all of us working together because it is a whole-of-society approach,” said.

Musa said that certain individuals had been trying to make it impossible for the government to succeed by sabotaging the efforts of the government.

He added that the security agencies were working round the lock tirelessly to make sure Nigerians feel safe and protected.

“Today is Saturday, many people would have wanted to be home, relaxing, but we are working. Saturday, Sunday, day and night and all Nigerians have keyed up, and everybody is contributing to the success we are seeing.

“I want to also inform Nigerians that we will continue to work hard together and will not leave any stone unturned until every Nigerian that is in captivity is freed and Nigerians are free to move about within the country, both day and night, as it used to be before.

“We assure Nigerians that we are getting all the support to ensure that we work, and we assure Mr. President that we will do everything possible, and including Nigerians, until we succeed, we’ll continue to push,” he added.

The defence chief clarified that contrary to the believes of many, not all persons involved in banditry were willing tools, adding that some were conscripted.

He said the military will continue to go after the perpetrators, adding :”they will not be let free for the innocent blood they have shed”.

The National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the victims were kidnapped from their homes and farm lands in Gayam, Sabon layi and Kwaga villages of Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Laka said that troops of I Division, on Nov. 14, at about 1500hrs successfully led a joint operations leading to their rescue.

He said the victims comprised 35 males and 23 females.

According to the him, preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits under the command of a notorious bandit called JANBROS.

“During the kidnap, the victims were made to trek for hundreds of Kilometers through the thick forest of Birnin Gwari.

“Upon their rescue, the government provided them with all the necessary assistance required to stabilise them for subsequent handing over to ONSA for rehabilitation and immediate medical checkups, where they have been examined and six were admitted.

“The six admitted victims have recovered and joined us for subsequent handing over to their respective families,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to Kaduna Governor, Sani Limankila thanked the security agencies and called on all Nigerians to team up with security agencies to end kidnapping. (NAN)