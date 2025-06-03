NSA hails agencies for destroying 207 containers of illegal drugs

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

By Sumaila Ogbaje

He lauded their successful seizure and destruction of 207 containers of illegal and unregistered drugs, highlighting it as a major achievement in protecting public health and safety.

Ribadu, speaking at the closing session of the Committee for the Destruction of Illegally Imported Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation for the effective collaboration among the three agencies.

He lauded their efforts in preventing harmful drugs from reaching the public, particularly youth and vulnerable groups.

“These criminals don’t care about the damage they cause, but you have chosen to stand and fight for the country.

“We will not relent,” Ribadu said, stressing that Nigeria was undergoing a transformation and would no longer tolerate such threats.

He also highlighted his office’s collaboration with Customs in combating the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, which he linked to rising insecurity, including banditry and terrorism.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, noted that the scale of the seizure prompted the declaration of a state of emergency.

He emphasised the need for inter-agency cooperation for joint examination, investigation, and prosecution, adding that more containers had been discovered with ONSA’s guidance.

“We will remain vigilant to ensure controlled substances don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Adeniyi assured.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, thanked the NSA for supporting enforcement actions, including a major February raid with 1,350 security personnel.

She revealed that 137 truckloads of banned products were destroyed after raids in Idumota, Aba, and Onitsha.

NDLEA Secretary, Mr Shadrach Haruna, also lauded the NSA’s coordination, noting that the joint operation reduced the agency’s burden and supported legal destruction of the seized drugs.

He added that removing such illicit products had also improved the ease of doing business.(NAN)